Algae blooms prompt advisories for two bodies of water

Courtesy: NH Beach Inspector
Courtesy: NH Beach Inspector(wcax)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - State officials are warning of potentially dangerous algae blooms at two bodies of water with popular recreation areas.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services on Friday said it detected high concentrations of cyanobacteria at Mascoma Lake and Goose Pond.

The department is advising visitors to avoid contact with the water and to keep pets away. Algae blooms occur naturally but can be harmful to humans and animals.

Some blooms generate toxins such as microcystin, which can cause nausea, fever and liver damage in humans and can kill animals.

The advisories will remain in effect until the department finds that concentrations have subsided.

