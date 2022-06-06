Allergies acting up? Pollen problems on the rise across our region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pollen season seems to be in full swing in Vermont. If you aren’t feeling it, you’re definitely seeing it on your cars, your windows and even the lake.

An expert told me there’s a lot more pollen around than usual right now.

For many, a beautiful spring day doesn’t come without trouble.

“Sneezing, yeah, itchy eyes, itchy nose,” said Alex Elron of Burlington.

“I have a daily Claritin because it’s very, very high,” said Linda Kallinger of South Burlington.

It’s pollen season in Vermont and Dr. Olga Hardin at Timber Lane’s Allergy and Asthma Associates says it’s worse than normal.

“Last week on our pollen counts, all the pollens were high. So when you have a moderate amount of tree pollen, grass pollen and weed pollen together, they add up to an enormous amount of allergen triggering substances in the air,” Hardin said.

She says tree pollen and grass pollen usually overlap in June. Weed pollen usually doesn’t come until late summer, but this year, Vermonters are experiencing all three. She says it’s because every year is getting a bit warmer.

“Over the last few years, what we’ve seen is that the pollen seasons have been starting earlier and lasting longer, so the total season that patients with allergies are symptomatic is longer,” Hardin explained.

It looks it, too. Lake Champlain on Monday was covered in settled pollen.

“I can’t keep my house clean,” Kallinger said.

Many Vermonters say they’ve noticed it everywhere.

“I think there’s a lot more this season because we were at home and all of a sudden this big cloud of pollen came at us,” said Kim of Wallingford.

Hardin says although the green and yellow dust is a nuisance, the stuff on your car isn’t something to be as worried about.

“The more problematic stuff is actually the stuff you can’t see; it’s the smaller stuff that’s in the air,” she said.

The doctor notes they’ve seen a lot more patients calling with allergy and asthma symptoms than in a typical year.

“They certainly seem to be trending worse which is too bad,” Elron said.

Hardin says people are developing more allergies than generations ago and they’ve gotten more intense over the past few decades.

“The combination of people having more higher tendency to have allergies and then the allergen load being hired as a bad combination,” she said.

If you suffer from allergies, there are some ways you can prevent them from getting worse. You can avoid peak pollen time by staying indoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., keeping your car windows closed when traveling, and taking a shower after spending time outdoors so pollen doesn’t collect on your skin and hair.

