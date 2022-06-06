Advertisement

Burlington Police offer reward to identify shooting suspect

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are offering a reward for the identity of a man involved in a shooting in the city.

Police say the man in the red hoodie is one of the gunmen involved in the May 23 shootout in City Hall Park.

They don’t know if he’s from the area or not but they want to talk to him.

They also want to speak with two other men who were there that night. One is wearing a yellow shirt and the other is wearing Nike sneakers.

A second shooter got hit in the head and survived. Police say he is out of the hospital and lucky to be alive.

Police won’t say how much the reward is to identify the man in the red hoodie, but they say it’s substantial.

Call Burlington Police at 802-540-2308 if you can help.

