Bystander struck by debris during shooting at Burlington Roosevelt Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sound of gunfire startled neighbors in Burlington’s Old North End Sunday evening.

Police confirm shots were fired near Roosevelt Park. Police cars raced to the scene and officers were seen circling the park, the basketball court, and neighborhood streets. The assailant or assailants got away. Acting police Chief Jon Murad says one innocent bystander was struck by “ballistics material” and suffered very minor injuries and was transported to UVM Medical Center, treated and released.

“We believe that someone may have been affected by a stray round, that individual is currently at the hospital and appears to be relatively un-injured, but that too is in the preliminary early stages. Trying to determine what exactly happened to that individual,” said Acting Chief Murad.

Police are canvassing the area, talking to eyewitnesses. Police say this is the 12th gunfire incident of 2022

Anyone with information should contact the Burlington Police Department.

