Advertisement

Bystander struck by debris during shooting at Burlington Roosevelt Park

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sound of gunfire startled neighbors in Burlington’s Old North End Sunday evening.

Police confirm shots were fired near Roosevelt Park. Police cars raced to the scene and officers were seen circling the park, the basketball court, and neighborhood streets. The assailant or assailants got away. Acting police Chief Jon Murad says one innocent bystander was struck by “ballistics material” and suffered very minor injuries and was transported to UVM Medical Center, treated and released.

“We believe that someone may have been affected by a stray round, that individual is currently at the hospital and appears to be relatively un-injured, but that too is in the preliminary early stages. Trying to determine what exactly happened to that individual,” said Acting Chief Murad.

Police are canvassing the area, talking to eyewitnesses. Police say this is the 12th gunfire incident of 2022

Anyone with information should contact the Burlington Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington leaf blower ordinance
New ordinance in Burlington bans gas-powered leaf blowers
Joe Citro
Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont
Courtesy: VTrans
Section of I-89 to close Friday night ahead of major repair
2 dead following Williamstown tractor-trailer rollover
Police searching for driver after single car crash in Ripton

Latest News

Roosevelt Park shooting Sunday night in Burlington
Bystander struck by debris from shooting in Burlington
File Image
New gun regulations considered
Covered Bridge Half Marathon in Pomfret, Vermont
Covered Bridges half marathon in Pomfret
Dog owners packed the Fur Haven Dog Park on its official opening day Sunday.
Grand opening of the Fur Haven dog park in Fair Haven