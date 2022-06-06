Coos County UTV crash leaves one dead

CAMBRIDGE, N.H. (WCAX) - A UTV crash in Cambridge kills one man on a ride with a friend.

Police say around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, New Hampshire State troopers responded to the 7 Islands Trail.

They say 53-year-old David Baldassara’s UTV went off the trail, hit a tree and rolled, throwing him from the machine. Police say it landed on him and while other riders rushed to lift off the UTV, it was too late.

The reason for the deadly crash is still being investigated.

