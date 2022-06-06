POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Runners from all over the world toed the starting line Sunday morning to take part in the 30th Covered Bridges Half Marathon in Pomfret.

the covered bridges half marathon is one of the most sought-after races in the country. Registration this past December 2-thousand race entries sold out within six minutes. This is the first time since Covid that the race has been in-person...Last year the event was virtual.

The race runs through pomfret, Woodstock, and Quechee highlighting some of the most picturesque views and bridges in Vermont.

“You’ll see beautiful gardens in downtown Woodstock. I mean just amazing off-the-chart gardens. When you head down river road past billings farm you’ll see the cows and then you’ll see this whole row of horse farms. Apple tree farms, it’s just gorgeous,” said Race Director Nancy Nutile-McMenemy.

“I’m looking to run right on the riverfront that’s just a beautiful part of it. And Woodstock is just a beautiful area. It’s one thing I love about running is you can see more than if you are driving in your car and just look at this energy Sunday morning it’s just beautiful, that’s what it’s all about,” said runner Simon Shurey.

Race registration for the marathon next year will open the first Monday in December.

