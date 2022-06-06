Grace Cottage Hospital workers assaulted

TOWNSHEND, Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be in court next month after police say he assaulted three health care workers with body fluids.

22-year-old Kyle Hamilton was reportedly at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend May 13. Police say while there, he assaulted three health care workers.

He’s also accused of violating court conditions including not being charged with a new offensive and not living at home.

