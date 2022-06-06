Grand opening of the Fur Haven dog park in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayor Murfee is a pooch politician with a plan. There he is biting the ribbon announcing the opening of his latest fundraising effort, the Fur Haven Dog Park.

“He was head of our dog park committee. He was flogging me the whole time... get busy on my dog park, you know,” says Linda Barker, Chair of the Dog Park Committee and Murfee’s owner.

Murfee is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who served as Fair Haven’s mayor for two terms. While the pet mayor role is largely symbolic, Murfee and his owner Linda Barker spent his terms fundraising for a playground, and now, this dog park.

Murfee did not run again this year and has been replaced by Mayor Elsa, a goat.

“So many people in town got behind the idea and once we found the location which was the hard part, we have a dog park,” said Barker.

There were some holdups along the way because wetland permitting took time to get approved from state regulators. But Sunday marks the official opening of the effort that is funded and operated one hundred percent by volunteers.

Barker says the fencing cost around 16 thousand dollars and they spent a bit more contributed money on benches and tunnel ramp structures. But the rest of the details for the dogs in this park were largely donated.

“That one was a child’s play structure, we repurposed it, a high school art class painted it bright for us,” said Barker.

“She needs socialization so it’s really nice to have something like a dog park to see other dogs.” said Mike Green of Castleton.

And now that all the finishing touches are intact, dogs and their owners are taking advantage of a project the whole community was able to make happen.

“You get to meet and have fun just as much as they dogs do.” said Shaula White of Fair Haven.

Dog owners tell WCAX’s Melissa Cooney they’ve been needing something like this in town for a long time. And just based on the turnout Sunday, the demand is high.

“We used to go to the West Rutland one and now that this is here, i’m so excited,” said Illissa Williams of Fair Haven.

And now Mayor Murfee’s work is largely complete but his legacy will live on thanks to the hard work of volunteers and community members.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.