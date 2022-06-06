Juvenile female passenger in SUV dies in I-93 crash

Advertisement

A juvenile female passenger died Monday in an Interstate 93 crash involving an SUV and a car, New Hampshire State Police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile female passenger died Monday in an Interstate 93 crash involving an SUV and a car, New Hampshire State Police said.

The crash happened on I-93 northbound shortly before 1 a.m. in Manchester, police said.

Police said the passenger was in the SUV, which was driven by an 18-year-old man. The two vehicles made contact, causing the SUV to strike a guardrail and roll over, police said.

The SUV driver and passenger were ejected. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The car driver was not hurt.

Police are investigating.

