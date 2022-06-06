Man found dead on Springfield roadside

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Springfield.

Early Monday afternoon, Springfield Police got a report from a person who said they found a man’s body on the side of Greeley Road.

That portion of the road was closed so police can investigate.

Vermont State Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

The body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

The man’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. You can also submit tips anonymously online.

