Advertisement

Man found dead on Springfield roadside

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Springfield.

Early Monday afternoon, Springfield Police got a report from a person who said they found a man’s body on the side of Greeley Road.

That portion of the road was closed so police can investigate.

Vermont State Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

The body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

The man’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. You can also submit tips anonymously online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington Police investigate shooting at Roosevelt Park
Joe Citro
Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont
Burlington leaf blower ordinance
New ordinance in Burlington bans gas-powered leaf blowers
Jamal Gauthier
New York man accused of selling drugs in Vermont
Torin Ruggeri
Vermont man arrested for car theft in New Hampshire

Latest News

Burlington Police are offering a reward for the identity of a man involved in a shooting in the...
Burlington Police offer reward to identify shooting suspect
New Burlington High School cost exceeds bonding capacity
A bystander is out of the hospital after being hit by suspected shrapnel in Burlington.
Police investigate after bystander wounded in Burlington park shooting
Allergies acting up? Pollen problems on the rise across our region
Man found dead on Springfield roadside
Man found dead on Springfield roadside