New gun regulations considered

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, Vermont’s legislature is eyeing new toughened gun regulations. Chittenden County Senator Phil Baruth is a leading gun policy advocate at the state house. Following the recent shootings, he said he will likely introduce a bill raising the age to buy semi-automatic guns. He said there should be tougher requirements for training and licensing. Baruth also believes there should be a discussion on purchasing body armor.

“We have criminalized things like radar detectors because they give people an unfair advantage over the police and they impact public safety. I don’t know why we wouldn’t do the same thing with body armor,” said Senator Baruth.

This year, Vermont’s legislature and Governor Scott passed a law banning guns in hospitals. Also there is an extension on the waiting period for purchasing a gun without a background check.

