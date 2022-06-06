New Senate maps mean big changes for Stowe voters

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Big changes are coming to Vermont’s electoral maps as a result of redistricting, the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing the state’s electoral map.

Stowe is one of many communities affected by the redrawn maps.

The town is home to just over 5,000 Vermonters.

A population bump in the northwest part of Vermont over the last decade means political maps had to be redrawn to assure equal representation in each district.

“It was going to be a big change no matter what way we went,” Stowe Town Clerk Lisa Walker said.

Walker says under the new Senate map, the town of Stowe is leaving Lamoille County and will now be counted in Washington County’s Senate district.

That means Stowe will now be represented by three senators-- the same trio that also represents other Washington County communities like Barre, Montpelier and Waterbury.

“That’s a pretty significant difference. It does mean that those three senators, we get a little less of their attention but that obviously has implications,” Scott Weathers said.

Weathers is the Lamoille County Democratic chair. He recently stepped down and is running for Stowe’s open House seat.

Republican Heidi Scheuermann is not running for reelection. She says Stowe shares tourism partnerships with Washington County’s Mad River Valley but not much else.

“All of the social programs, the judiciary, hospitals, health care systems is all Lamoille County,” Scheuermann said.

Stowe’s Senate changes are just one piece of a big shift in power and representation brought on by reapportionment, a process aimed at making representation fairer.

Chittenden County now has two three-member districts-- a new single-member district covering Essex, Westford and Milton.

Meanwhile, Caledonia County will lose the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Joe Benning.

“We are the bologna in the bologna sandwich of this whole reapportionment exercise,” said Sen. Richard Westman, R-Lamoille County.

Westman says the issues highlighted by the new map are nonpartisan. He worries about what the new map will mean for the interest of rural Vermont-- roads, broadband and others.

Back in Stowe, Walker says the changes are here to stay and it’s up to her and others in local government to inform voters about the changes.

“I think we felt as a board and a town that people are educated on where they can go to vote, on where the voting is going to happen and where you were,” Walker said.

Changes are coming to Stowe’s House representation, too. About 800 Stowe residents will be transferred to the Morrisville district.

Early voting for the August primaries begins on June 25.

