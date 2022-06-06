Advertisement

NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

In this image taken from video, Kevin Bruen, superintendent of the New York State Police, holds...
In this image taken from video, Kevin Bruen, superintendent of the New York State Police, holds a firearm as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York.(Office of the Governor of New York via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state one of the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings.

Hochul, a Democrat, signed 10 gun-related bills, including one that will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes.

Another revised the state’s “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

“In New York, we are taking bold, strong action. We’re tightening red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous people,” Hochul said at a press conference in the Bronx.

New York’s Legislature passed the bills last week, pushing the changes through after a pair of mass shootings involving 18-year-old gunmen using semiautomatic rifles. Ten Black people died in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket May 14. A Texas school shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers 10 days later.

The governor said New York will continue to invest in prevention of gun-related crimes by partnering with local communities and continuing to strengthen laws by putting pressure on Congress.

“Today is the start, and it’s not the end,” said Hochul. “Thoughts and prayers won’t fix this but taking strong action will. We will do that in the name of the lives that have been lost, for the parents who will no longer see their children stepping off the school bus.”

___

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Joe Citro
Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington Police investigate shooting at Roosevelt Park
Burlington leaf blower ordinance
New ordinance in Burlington bans gas-powered leaf blowers
Chief Master Sergeant Adrianne Schulz
Change of command at the 158th Fighter Wing of VTANG
Darren Perron accepts the award for the 2022 Most Outstanding Military News for his work...
Darren Perron wins New England Emmy award

Latest News

Torin Ruggeri
Vermont man arrested for car theft in New Hampshire
Bull shark-File photo
NY girding for shark season with more drones, vigilance
A juvenile female passenger died Monday in an Interstate 93 crash involving an SUV and a car,...
Juvenile female passenger in SUV dies in I-93 crash
Jamal Gauthier
New York man accused of selling drugs in Vermont