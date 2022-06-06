Advertisement

One arrested following large drug bust in Barre

A suspected drug dealer is in jail this morning, after agents storm a house in Barre.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspected drug dealer is in jail this morning, after agents storm a house in Barre.

Over the weekend, Barre police officers, state troopers and the feds raided an apartment in the Green Acres housing complex. That’s at Bergeron and Chatot Streets.

Police say they found 17 grams of cocaine and $7,000 in cash.

49-year-old Jamal Gauthier will be charged with domestic assault, two counts of sale of cocaine, and felony possession of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Citro
Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont
Burlington leaf blower ordinance
New ordinance in Burlington bans gas-powered leaf blowers
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington Police investigate shooting at Roosevelt Park
Chief Master Sergeant Adrianne Schulz
Change of command at the 158th Fighter Wing of VTANG
Darren Perron Emmy
Darren Perron wins New England Emmy award

Latest News

Culvert repairs to close part of Route 30 in Castleton
Ambulance generic
Coos County UTV crash leaves one dead
Grace Cottage
Grace Cottage Hospital workers assaulted
A suspected drug dealer is in jail this morning, after agents storm a house in Barre.
One arrested following large drug bust in Barre