One arrested following large drug bust in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspected drug dealer is in jail this morning, after agents storm a house in Barre.

Over the weekend, Barre police officers, state troopers and the feds raided an apartment in the Green Acres housing complex. That’s at Bergeron and Chatot Streets.

Police say they found 17 grams of cocaine and $7,000 in cash.

49-year-old Jamal Gauthier will be charged with domestic assault, two counts of sale of cocaine, and felony possession of cocaine.

