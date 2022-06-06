Pedestrian hit and killed outside Enfield church

ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash outside a church in Enfield.

Police say it happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the La Salette Shrine on Route 4.

A car hit a pedestrian who first responders tried to save but couldn’t.

Police say speed, distracted driving, or impairment were not factors in this crash.

We don’t yet know about any charges or the identify of the person killed.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.