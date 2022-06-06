Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed outside Enfield church

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash outside a church in Enfield.

Police say it happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the La Salette Shrine on Route 4.

A car hit a pedestrian who first responders tried to save but couldn’t.

Police say speed, distracted driving, or impairment were not factors in this crash.

We don’t yet know about any charges or the identify of the person killed.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Citro
Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont
Burlington leaf blower ordinance
New ordinance in Burlington bans gas-powered leaf blowers
Chief Master Sergeant Adrianne Schulz
Change of command at the 158th Fighter Wing of VTANG
Darren Perron Emmy
Darren Perron wins New England Emmy award
2 dead following Williamstown tractor-trailer rollover

Latest News

Dog owners packed the Fur Haven Dog Park on its official opening day Sunday.
Fur Haven Dog Park officially opens
Darren Perron Emmy
Darren Perron wins New England Emmy award
The 45th New England Emmy Awards ceremony was held Saturday in Boston.
WCAX wins New England Emmy award for most outstanding Military News
Police searching for driver after single car crash in Ripton