Police investigate after bystander wounded in Burlington park shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after an innocent bystander was caught in the crossfire during a shooting in a Burlington park on Sunday.

“We heard gunshots. Next thing I realized something hit me in the back of the head. I put my hand up to stop the bleeding as fast as I could,” said David Berezniak, who is recovering after being hit Sunday in the back of the head by a piece of shrapnel. “Fortunately, whatever hit me didn’t go into my head. It had hit the fence and some stuff on the way.”

Police responded to the area of St. Mary’s and Willow streets at about 8:15 p.m. after getting calls of gunfire in nearby Roosevelt Park.

According to Burlington Police, this is the 12th gunfire incident in the city so far this year.

“It’s unacceptable in a city like Burlington to be firing guns at people or in reckless ways. It’s not what we want in our community,” Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said.

Nearby residents tell us they heard the shots and saw several people run from the area.

Russell Paul lives across from the park which is about a mile north of Church Street.

“Shootings mostly happen downtown, most of the ones we hear about. And the police said they’re going to focus on downtown, so we’re just kind of left swinging out here. But once the cops showed up, it looked like every cop that was on duty was here,” Paul said.

Murad isn’t sure who pulled the trigger or why, but he says people involved in this shooting are connected to other recent gunfire incidents in the city.

“Where we have been able to find investigatory leads and have a certain amount of information about it-- about half are associated with a small group of individuals in our community,” Murad said.

For Moon Petrie of Hinesburg and her three kids, it was a normal day in the park Monday. She says Burlington is still a safe place to be.

“They’re far more likely to be unsafe because of cars or that the crosswalks don’t have lights or things like that are more of a concern to me,” Petrie said.

Berezniak is glad nobody else got hurt.

“I feel really lucky is my wife and my friend were sitting across the table from me. I couldn’t imagine waking up without them,” he said.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, on Monday released a statement about this shooting. It reads, in part: “To fully protect the public from gun violence, the BPD also needs action from other law enforcement agencies, the City Council, and state and federal lawmakers. Later this week, Chief Murad and I will further detail both the BPD’s efforts to reduce gun incidents and the actions we need from partners.”

