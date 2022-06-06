Police investigating homicide at Plattsburgh apartment building

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide at a Plattsburgh apartment building. However, they are being very tight-lipped about the details of the crime and their investigation.

I spoke with a neighbor about what he saw unfold in front of his home.

“There was a drug-related bust that happened in that same building, I remember. There was a lot of activity that happened over there, too,” Ashtyn Bushey said.

Bushey has lived at his home on Boynton Avenue for the last five years.

He said Saturday was not the first time Plattsburgh Police have been in the parking lot at the 97 Boynton Ave. apartment building.

He explained what the scene looked like on Saturday: “I saw a lot of policemen, a lot of tape. There is a police car right there.”

A patrol car passed the house during our interview with Bushey Monday afternoon.

Plattsburgh Police say they are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

Interim Plattsburgh Police Chief Bud York says officers arrived shortly after the call came in around 4 a.m.

York would not comment on questions including who the victim is and how she died, why police are calling this a homicide investigation, a motive and whether there have been any arrests associated with the death.

“We’re not going to comment on any suspects. We are certainly doing a lot of interviews,” York said.

He said it’s unclear how long the investigation will take and when those answers will be available to the public.

“I can tell you that I feel confident that we will figure it out at some point,” York said. “We are going to keep pounding the pavement and knocking on doors and doing what we are good at and hopefully we’ll get to the end and figure it out.”

“You know, something like that happens right across from your home, it makes you feel a bit scared that it can just happen to you, too,” Bushey said. “So, I was a little bit worried but I’m sure it’s OK.”

Bushey says police questioned him Saturday afternoon.

“They wanted to know if I heard anything, seen anything suspicious,” he said.

But Bushey said he did not.

He shared his condolences for the victim’s family.

“I’m sorry for the loss of the person there. I hope everyone can cope with it well and I hope everyone is talking to someone,” he said.

Chief York said the police department believes there is no threat to the public at this time and the homicide is “related to a certain group of people.” He did not clarify what that meant.

Jennifer Tallon, the Ward 4 councilor, offered a statement saying, “An unexpected loss of life is tragic. My thoughts go out to her and her family.” She did not have more information on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.