Advertisement

Ski season officially ends at Killington

It's Killington's latest closing day since June 1997.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington has wrapped up its ski season after making the most of the final layer of snow.

This past weekend was the final chance for skiers and riders to close out the winter season.

It’s Killington’s latest closing day since June 1997.

Resort reps say since opening on November 5, they’ve logged 192 days.

They say they made it work by making snow from October until March.

Now, they’re looking ahead to the next ski season in just a couple months.

“We’re actually building a new lodge, so the new K1 Base Lodge will be open Thanksgiving weekend, which is the same weekend as the World Cup. And we’re really excited to unveil both. We love having the World Cup. We love hosting it on Thanksgiving weekend. And the new lodge is just icing on the cake,” said Kristel Killary, with the resort.

Throughout the summer, the resort offers biking and golfing.

Related stories:

Killington gears up for final ski weekend

Veterans ski, golf, bike free at Killington

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Citro
Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont
Burlington leaf blower ordinance
New ordinance in Burlington bans gas-powered leaf blowers
Chief Master Sergeant Adrianne Schulz
Change of command at the 158th Fighter Wing of VTANG
Darren Perron Emmy
Darren Perron wins New England Emmy award
2 dead following Williamstown tractor-trailer rollover

Latest News

Kayla Montgomery
Stepmother of missing girl arrested on perjury charges
FILE photo.
Pedestrian hit and killed outside Enfield church
New Hampshire police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash outside a church in Enfield.
Pedestrian hit and killed outside Enfield church
Courtesy: Killington Resort
Ski season officially ends at Killington