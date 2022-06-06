Stepmother of missing girl arrested on perjury charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who went missing in 2019 has been arrested for perjury.

Police say Kayla Montgomery was arrested Friday at the Manchester Police Department when she arrived for a daily check-in.

The check-ins are required as part of Montgomery’s bail conditions after she was arrested on charges of receiving stolen firearms. Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg told WMUR-TV that Montgomery was arrested on two counts of perjury for lying to a grand jury.

Montgomery is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Her stepdaughter, Harmony Montgomery, was last seen in 2019 at age 5, but authorities didn’t know she was missing until last year.

Related stories:

Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery released on bail

Advocate: Massachusetts system ‘failed’ missing NH girl Harmony Montgomery

Missing NH girl’s stepmom pleads not guilty to gun charges

Missing NH girl’s stepmother arrested on unrelated gun charges

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)