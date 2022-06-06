Advertisement

Two local athletes help raise awareness for mental health through Morgan’s Message

CVU’s Neva Williams and South Burlington’s Mia Kaczmarek want other student-athletes to know they don’t have to suffer in silence
CVU’s Neva Williams and South Burlington’s Mia Kaczmarek want other student-athletes to know they don’t have to suffer in silence
By Jake Stansell
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s OK to not be OK. Those are important words.

CVU’s Neva Williams and South Burlington’s Mia Kaczmarek use those words through their work as ambassadors with Morgan’s Message. It’s a platform where student-athletes can share their struggles with mental health and transform devastation into action. For those unfamiliar with Morgan’s story, Morgan Rodgers was a former Duke women’s lacrosse student-athlete where she endured a horrible knee injury and tragically took her own life after her struggle with mental health as a result of her injury.

Williams and Kaczmarek have a message for others around Vermont and that’s you don’t have to suffer in silence.

“Knowing that in order to be a strong athlete, a strong student, a strong person, you need to prioritize your mental health,” Williams said.

Kaczmarek returned to the field this past spring for girl’s lacrosse after missing her first two years of high school athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then tearing her ACL. She leaned on her friend as Williams showed her Morgan’s Message. You may see athletes battle on the field, but you may not always understand their battles off of it.

“It makes me feel good that I can give back to someone else who went through something that I struggled with to help them with their struggles,” Kaczmarek said. “Like once you enter Morgan’s Message, you learn about it and you’re like, ‘Oh, wow.’ And then you help yourself and then you can help others, and then it just keeps going, and it’s awesome.”

CVU and South Burlington held a girl’s lacrosse game this past May dedicated to Morgan’s Message.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Citro
Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont
Burlington leaf blower ordinance
New ordinance in Burlington bans gas-powered leaf blowers
Chief Master Sergeant Adrianne Schulz
Change of command at the 158th Fighter Wing of VTANG
Darren Perron Emmy
WCAX wins New England Emmy award for most outstanding Military News
2 dead following Williamstown tractor-trailer rollover

Latest News

Another record day for St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman in the 1500-meter race
St. Johnsbury boys repeat, Essex girls end title drought at D1 track and field state championships
Both Panther squads claimed team titles by 40-plus points
Thetford boys, girls track and field teams three-peat at D3 state championships
Lakers rally from behind to keep their season alive
Colchester boys lacrosse advances to D2 semifinals with win over Stowe
Wildcats and Chargers take crowns at Knap Field
White River Valley girls, Craftsbury boys win D4 Track titles