Vermont man arrested for car theft in New Hampshire

Torin Ruggeri
Torin Ruggeri(Courtesy: Lebanon Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire arrested a Vermont man who they say crashed a stolen car in Lebanon.

Lebanon Police say they received two reports of a man stealing license plates Friday night. The first was at the Powerhouse Mall parking lot. The second was from a vehicle on Benning Street, where police say the suspect then drove away in a black Volvo.

Soon after, officers say they spotted the vehicle but the driver sped away.

Moments later, reports came in that the same car crashed in West Lebanon and the driver had fled.

Police searched the area and say they found Torin Ruggeri, 29, of Perkinsville, Vermont, hiding in a shed attached to a house.

Ruggeri faces multiple charges including reckless operation and receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

