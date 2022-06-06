Advertisement

Workforce shortage a challenge for Vt. businesses during busy summer season

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After what the state says was a busy Memorial Day weekend, the focus is now on the summer ahead.

A key issue Vermont businesses face is the workforce shortage.

The state says that some are changing their hours and how they operate.

To make sure you know what to expect from businesses, Vermont Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle says you can always call ahead.

“Check to see if you need a reservation, whether it be for dinner or lodging or camping, because with the constraints on the workforce, there are businesses that have reduced their hours,” Kurrle said.

Kurrle also points to the banner year that state parks had in 2021 and says she expects that to grow again this year.

Watch the video to see our Ike Bendavid’s full conversation with Lindsay Kurrle.

