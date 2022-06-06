Advertisement

YCQM June 5, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me guests are Rep. Rebecca White, D-Hartford and Rep. Casey Toof, R-St. Albans. The topic is where are the young people? The barriers preventing Vermont’s youth from getting into politics. The push at the state house to change that.

And a medical business model has critics concerned that people are getting unnecessary surgeries. Are some doctors only doing them to make money off companies they’re invested in? Reporter Lee Zurik takes a look.

