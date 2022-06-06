BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It wasn’t a bad start to the week today! Sunshine early gave way to more clouds this evening. Expect a mostly cloudy evening and overnight, leading into a partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday. Wet weather does return to the area by Tuesday night, but most of that activity should hold off until after sunset.

Temperatures will likely be a bit warmer Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will also be breezy, with winds picking up out of the south as the day goes on.

By Tuesday evening, rain associated with a cold front will move into northern New York. Wet weather will likely arrive in Vermont closer to midnight. Expect showers, downpours and an isolated rumble of thunder overnight into Wednesday morning. Most spots can expect a few tenths to a half inch of rainfall, although there could be pockets of higher totals in places that see heavier downpours.

Some shower activity could linger into Wednesday, especially in eastern areas, but there should be plenty of dry hours. Conditions will improve into the afternoon with increasing sun. The dry weather doesn’t last though. Another low pressure system coming up from the mid Atlantic will bring another round of wet weather Thursday.

Showers may linger into the late part of the week with low pressure sitting to our north. We are continuing to watch a storm system very closely that could bring additional wet weather this weekend. Stay with the Max Advantage weather team for more information as the week goes on.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.