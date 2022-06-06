BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Monday, everyone! The nice weather that we had over the weekend will continue today, thanks to high pressure over the northeast. There will be tons of sunshine with just a few clouds mixing in during the afternoon.

It will stay nice through much of the day on Tuesday before a frontal system moves in late in the afternoon & evening with showers and possible thunderstorms. It will also turn breezy out of the south ahead of that approaching front. Showers & possible thunderstorms will continue Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning before it clears out for the rest of the day.

That dry weather later on Wednesday will be temporary. Another rain maker system will move in with some possible heavy downpours for Thursday.

Once that system goes by, Friday will turn partly sunny, but there is still the chance for showers, mainly north.

The weekend could swing either way - dry or wet. A storm system will be coming up from the south. It may keep coming up into the northeast with rain, or it could be heading out to sea before it makes it up here. Right now, it looks like wet weather is the better bet.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the nice weather today. And your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking all those rain-making systems throughout the week, and narrowing down that weekend forecast for you. -Gary

