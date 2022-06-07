Authorities ID victim in Plattsburgh homicide

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have identified the woman they say was found dead inside a Plattsburgh apartment over the weekend.

Police say Melissa Myers, 41, was found inside one of the Boyton Avenue apartments Saturday morning and that her death was a homicide. They say the person who called 911 around 4 a.m. was a family member.

Authorities say Myers had a history of drug charges. They have not arrested anyone but say they do have some leads.

Police say they do not think the public is in any danger.

