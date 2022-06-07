Advertisement

Authorities ID victim in Plattsburgh homicide

Police are investigating a homicide at the Boyton Avenue apartments in Plattsburgh.
Police are investigating a homicide at the Boyton Avenue apartments in Plattsburgh.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have identified the woman they say was found dead inside a Plattsburgh apartment over the weekend.

Police say Melissa Myers, 41, was found inside one of the Boyton Avenue apartments Saturday morning and that her death was a homicide. They say the person who called 911 around 4 a.m. was a family member.

Authorities say Myers had a history of drug charges. They have not arrested anyone but say they do have some leads.

Police say they do not think the public is in any danger.

Related Story:

Police investigating homicide at Plattsburgh apartment building

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Man found dead on Springfield roadside
Torin Ruggeri
Vermont man arrested for car theft in New Hampshire
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington Police investigate shooting at Roosevelt Park
Jamal Gauthier
New York man accused of selling drugs in Vermont
A bystander is out of the hospital after being hit by suspected shrapnel in Burlington.
Police investigate after bystander wounded in Burlington park shooting

Latest News

George Goins
Manhunt underway for Johnson shooting suspect
FILE - Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler.
Clashes among New York Democrats after redistricting redo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
Trio of Democrats running for New York governor to debate
NH among states to receive first allocations of $10B broadband fund