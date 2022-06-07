Advertisement

Can you help police identify suspect in crime spree?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a crime spree that included pointing a gun at one victim.

It all started in Burlington’s Hill Section a month ago.

Police say a woman returned home to find someone had stolen electronics, passports, checkbooks and clothes from her home.

Investigators on Tuesday released photos of the man who they say tried to cash one of those checks at a Winooski bank.

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Burlington Police)
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Burlington Police)

Police say then the man and a woman left the bank in a stolen white van. They say the owner of that van spotted them and followed them, and that’s when the woman pointed a gun at the van owner and they crashed the van into the vehicle the victim was driving.

That van was found in Shelburne, where another vehicle was stolen.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has information on any of the crimes is asked to call Burlington Police at 802-540-2308.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Man found dead on Springfield roadside
Torin Ruggeri
Vermont man arrested for car theft in New Hampshire
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington Police investigate shooting at Roosevelt Park
Jamal Gauthier
New York man accused of selling drugs in Vermont
George Goins
Manhunt underway for Johnson shooting suspect

Latest News

sdf
Help Wanted: Camp counselors
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
North Country residents weigh in on new gun laws
George Goins
Manhunt underway for Johnson shooting suspect
SDF
Champlain College president highlights workforce partnership
SDF
Can you help police identify suspect in crime spree?