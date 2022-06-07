Can you help police identify suspect in crime spree?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a crime spree that included pointing a gun at one victim.

It all started in Burlington’s Hill Section a month ago.

Police say a woman returned home to find someone had stolen electronics, passports, checkbooks and clothes from her home.

Investigators on Tuesday released photos of the man who they say tried to cash one of those checks at a Winooski bank.

Police say then the man and a woman left the bank in a stolen white van. They say the owner of that van spotted them and followed them, and that’s when the woman pointed a gun at the van owner and they crashed the van into the vehicle the victim was driving.

That van was found in Shelburne, where another vehicle was stolen.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has information on any of the crimes is asked to call Burlington Police at 802-540-2308.

