Champlain College president highlights workforce partnership

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College and a major Colchester employer say their collaboration is making Vermont a leader in cybersecurity.

NuHarbor Security provides cybersecurity consulting to about 200 businesses and public organizations. They have about 120 employees and are growing. About half of those employees are Champlain College grads. Alex Hernandez, the college’s new president, visited the company Tuesday.

“I’m really excited about creating innovative partnerships with employers to drive economic growth,” Hernandez said.

NuHarbor officials say they have worked with Champlain on curriculum to keep that talent pipeline flowing from the school to their firm.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.