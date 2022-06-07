Do Burlington parks need rangers? Residents respond

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s mixed feelings about park rangers being stationed at Burlington parks this summer. The city is hiring two full-time rangers and two seasonal ones for the summer months.

City councilors say their goal is to educate people on and enforce issues including park regulations, glass bottle restrictions, and loose dogs.

Some people we spoke with on camera this afternoon using Burlington parks say this could help with safety in the city.

“It’s good,” Matt Wamsley, a Burlington resident said. “Just another set of eyes and hopefully it’ll keep everything in order.”

Others like Hinesburg resident Chris Gatchell says he’s not sure if it’s a good or bad idea. It’ll just depend on how it’s executed. “In terms of police resources, I’m not sure those are better allocated at this point with issues like homelessness and other needs currently,” Gatchell said.

“I think the rangers are really going to take over and handle it and they better handle it hard,” says Perry Thornley, who spends most of his time near City Hall Park. “Too many weapons. Too many drugs.”

There were a handful of people against the idea who didn’t want to speak on camera. They say this would disproportionately impact unhoused people.

The new rangers will be working with the Burlington Police Department’s Community Support Liaisons.

