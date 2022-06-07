Help Wanted: Camp counselors

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is almost here, and with it will come the sound of happy campers at many of the region’s overnight summer camps. As part of her ongoing series on high-demand jobs, Kayla Martin reports that some camps are still looking for a few good staff to make the magic happen.

“Seems like this summer we’ve seen a lot more people needing camp and wanting camp,” said Brian Roy, the director of the YMCA Camp Abnaki in North Hero.

But not everyone who tries to sign up will be able to attend camp this season. “If we don’t fill out all of these roles we will still have a great summer, just won’t be able to serve as many kids,” Roy said.

An experience that Levi Silverstein, a former camper and current staff member says was critical for him as a child. “It was the only place in the world where I felt I could truly be myself,” Silverstein said.

There are a few common reasons behind the staffing challenges -- the pay and the pandemic.. “Historically, summer camps haven’t paid great,” Roy admitted. He says counselors are making around $375 a week -- about $100 more than they previously made, but still not the most competitive. “Kids have a ton of options. Salaries are increasing across the board.”

And the pandemic took away opportunities for younger workers to work through the ranks. “Two years ago, not having camp meant that our campers who are of age to become CITs didn’t become CITs -- counselors in training -- then we lose them the next year to become staff members,” Roy said.

A program they’re now trying to build back up by connecting with past campers through job postings on social media and through word of mouth from existing staff.

“It’s closest to being a six-year-old, where you can just walk up to another kid and just be like, ‘Hey, we’re friends,’” Silverstein said.

But the job can be tough. “The challenge is being here all summer. It’s hot. You’re going to get sweaty,” Roy said.

And since this is an overnight camp, counselors are responsible for the kids 24/7. Harrison Griffith, the assistant program director at Camp Abnaki, says folks can get burnt out. “You really have to keep that high energy level up just to make sure the kids at the end of the summer are having the same experience as the kids that came at the start of the summer,” he said. But he believes the benefits outweigh the challenges. “Get to live in a cabin, get some banging food, get lots of exercise, you get a nice tan over the summer. Yeah, I could go on for hours.”

Another benefit of the job is full access to camp facilities like rock climbing.

“If anyone has an inkling to work as a camp counselor and come work with kids in a beautiful spot, they should reach out and we’d happy to talk with anyone,” Roy said.

Camp Abnaki is looking to hire four to five more counselors and one additional medical team member.

If you’re out there debating whether you should be a camp counselor at Camp Abnaki, I would ask myself if I were you, ‘Will I ever get the chance to do something like this again? Will I regret not doing this?’”

Related Stories:

Help Wanted: Journalists

Help Wanted: Vt. needs to lawyer up

Help Wanted: Court reporters in high demand

Help Wanted: Pools and beaches looking for lifeguards

Help Wanted: School bus drivers

Help Wanted: USPS looking for all positions

Help Wanted: Ski resorts hiring for shoulder seasons

Help Wanted: Ski resorts hiring for shoulder seasons

Help Wanted: TSA, airlines looking for workers

Help Wanted: Restaurants struggle to survive staffing shortages

Help Wanted: CTE reboots building trades program

Help Wanted: Doggy day care workers

Help Wanted: Electrical contractor offers free on the job training

Help Wanted: Volunteer firefighters and EMS workers

Help Wanted: Child care workers

Help Wanted: Landscaping companies try to dig up workers

Help Wanted: Child care workers

Help Wanted: Landscaping companies try to dig up workers

Help Wanted: Vermont State Police looking for recruits

Help Wanted: School support staff

Help Wanted: GMT seeks drivers, mechanics

Help Wanted: Cabot Creamery looks to attract workers

Help Wanted: Trades desperate to replace aging workforce

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.