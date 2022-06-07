Interns help fill gaps in tight labor market

ARLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interns are playing a big role amid labor shortages in Vermont.

Mack Molding in southern Vermont says they have been running an internship program for a long time. Their responsibilities have always been hands-on, but internship coordinator Larry Hovish says they have become even more critical in recent years,

“The interns are doing real-world projects here to move the business forward,” Hovish said.

The plastics fabrication company brings on about 15-20 interns in the summer for a 12- to 16-week program.

Over the years, Hovish says he has watched interns play a critical role in their company.

“Our internship program isn’t totally altruistic, we are trying to find future employees,” said Hovish.

He says they could fill 60 jobs right now, so more than ever, this year’s interns play a vital part in the company.

“If we can get 15 to 20 interns here, that’s going to take up a big chunk of work here for those 12 to 16 weeks that they are here in the summer, filling in those gaps, helping us,” said Hovish.

“Businesses are pulling out all the stops to fill their vacancies so that they can continue to be in business and expand in Vermont,” said Jay Ramsey, with the Vermont Department of Labor.

He says that includes internships. Not just for the need now, but also to bring in well-trained talent after interns finish their degrees or technical education.

But Ramsey maintains that education is key.

“Having an intern come in and learn a job as part of a training program, to give them experience as an extension of their education program,” he said.

While interns get the hands-on experience and pay, they also get lunches with employees, networking events and time to spend in southern Vermont learning about the community they work in.

“We have a tight labor market right in Vermont, so employers are looking to pull out all the stops, use all the tools in their toolbox to get people into the available spots. So, internships, apprenticeships and other work-based learning opportunities are on the list,” said Ramsey.

It doesn’t have to just be for a short stint. Internships can lead to long-term employment, which is good for Vermont’s future.

“We are changing the demographics of our company, the workforce in southern Vermont, through this internship program,” said Hovish.

For those looking to launch an internship program in partnership with a tech center or college around the state, the Department of Labor has a grant opportunity ending this week to help cover the cost of having intern programs.

