Judge imposes 6 month ‘extreme risk’ order for Montpelier student

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Montpelier High School student who is the focus of a threat investigation has been banned from access to guns for the next six months under a court-approved extreme risk protection order.

The judge’s order Tuesday comes following the threat in mid-May and the siezure by police of an AR-style .22 rifle, a 7mm .08 hunting rifle, magazines, and ammunition from the 18-year-old student’s home.

Police have said the firearms were legally owned and that there was no evidence that they were ever brought to school.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is now in family court. Under the judge’s order, the student cannot buy, receive, or have any dangerous weapons until the order expires in six months. The state does have the option to extend it, but half a year is the longest the law allows for an initial order.

School officials say a fellow student alerted the administration about the threats made by the student against the school. They also have said the student is no longer attending school.

The threat occurred before the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, but it has been followed by a series of threats at other Vermont schools, including the arrest and charging last week of a Lake Region Union High School student with domestic terrorism.

