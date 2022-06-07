Advertisement

Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash

Richford man in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on Route 78
Richford man in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on Route 78(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Richford man is in serious condition from a bad crash in Swanton.

Vermont state police say just before 3:00 p.m. 32-year-old Nathan Tatro, of Richford was riding a motorcycle down Route 78 -- when he slammed into the back of a box truck.

Police say Tatro flew off his motorcycle and landed in the road. Then he was also struck by a dump truck, going to opposite direction.

Police say they don’t think impairment contributed to the crash.

The two other drivers were not hurt.

