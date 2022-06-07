Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Richford man is in serious condition from a bad crash in Swanton.

Vermont state police say just before 3:00 p.m. 32-year-old Nathan Tatro, of Richford was riding a motorcycle down Route 78 -- when he slammed into the back of a box truck.

Police say Tatro flew off his motorcycle and landed in the road. Then he was also struck by a dump truck, going to opposite direction.

Police say they don’t think impairment contributed to the crash.

The two other drivers were not hurt.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.