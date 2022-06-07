Advertisement

Manhunt underway for Johnson shooting suspect

George Goins
George Goins(Courtesy: Lamoille County Sheriff's Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Vermont man is on the run after he allegedly shot another man in the neck early Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 2:45 a.m. in Johnson.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department says the 26-year-old victim is being treated for his injuries at the hospital and he is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office says George Goins, 64, of Johnson, was the shooter, and now a manhunt is underway to find him.

Investigators believe Goins and the victim knew each other, and this was not a random incident.

Goins was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve sweatshirt and dark pants. Officials say he may be driving a black Hyundai SUV with New Jersey plates.

Authorities say they don’t know if Goins is still armed, but they say if you see him, call the police and do not approach him.

