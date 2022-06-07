Montpelier shop’s popular pet: Come for the books, stay for the tortoise

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As libraries across the country work to get kids in the door over school break, a Montpelier bookstore is doing it with no problem year-round thanks to the cutest customer incentive in town.

He’s too slow to help around the shop and too short to stock shelves, but despite the turtle-y poor customer service from Veruca the tortoise, people love to visit Bear Pond Books.

“Kids come running in the store and just run right upstairs to see Veruca, but a lot of adults come over to see him, too,” said Claire Benedict, who co-owns Bear Pond Books.

Store staffers maintain that people do come in for the book selection, as well. But the little Russian desert tortoise upstairs in the kids section has had customers rushing in for years.

“He’s a hand-me-down. He’s a rescue tortoise,” Benedict explained.

His story began at Rivendell Books in Montpelier which was just across the street from Bear Pond. When they merged the two stores, Veruca kept his job and turned the page to his new home at Bear Pond.

“He seems like a really cool pet, really interesting to look at and he’s low maintenance. He’s just really fun for people to come and check out,” Benedict said.

People come from far and wide to see him. But even those who can’t get to Montpelier as often as they’d like can keep tabs on him.

“He has a very large Instagram following from all over,” Benedict said.

She says his Instagram shows his sassy personality.

“He’s just very funny, he’s a little snarky, he’s a little crusty. He’s got a lot of personality. You can’t always tell by looking at him, but he’s got a lot of personality,” she said.

But for a social media hotshot, he’s awfully camera shy. When he’s not working on his online presence, he’s munching on greens or veggies, or basking in the sun. And sometimes you can catch him cracking open a book while waiting for visitors.

“He’s kind of a slow reader, but you know, he gets through in his own good time,” Benedict said.

They aren’t too sure, but Benedict says they think Veruca is around 30 years old. She says Russian desert tortoises can live to be 100!

And-- fun fact-- in 1968, two Russian tortoises flew to the moon, circled it and returned safely to Earth. They were the first earth creatures to travel there.

