Multi-Car Crash in Bradford

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A multi-car crash in Bradford Monday.

Police say it happened near a construction site, where road crews were painting lines on Interstate 91. A teenage driver tried to merge into the one lane of traffic, at the last minute, and crashed into two other cars.

The driver’s car and one of the cars he hit, rolled over into the median, and both were totaled.

The third car was able to stop in the shoulder on the median side, upright.

All three drivers sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries, and were transported to the hospital.

