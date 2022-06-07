Advertisement

New Hampshire man charged with assaulting, endangering infant

Police say a New Hampshire man has been arrested on charges of assault and endangering the...
Police say a New Hampshire man has been arrested on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child stemming from “suspicious and life-threatening injuries” to a 1-year-old infant. - File photo(Public Domain Pictures)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been arrested on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child stemming from “suspicious and life-threatening injuries” to a 1-year-old infant, police said Tuesday.

Police in Concord said they responded to a hospital emergency room to investigate the child’s injuries in February. Lifesaving measures were taken and the infant was taken to a Massachusetts hospital for additional care, police said in a news release.

The 32-year-old man turned himself in to Concord police last week and was released on $100,000 bail.

A phone message seeking comment was left with his lawyer Tuesday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Man found dead on Springfield roadside
Torin Ruggeri
Vermont man arrested for car theft in New Hampshire
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington Police investigate shooting at Roosevelt Park
Jamal Gauthier
New York man accused of selling drugs in Vermont
A bystander is out of the hospital after being hit by suspected shrapnel in Burlington.
Police investigate after bystander wounded in Burlington park shooting

Latest News

File photo
Help Wanted: Camp counselors
George Goins
Manhunt underway for Johnson shooting suspect
x
Judge imposes 6 month ‘extreme risk’ order for Montpelier student
x
Authorities ID victim in Plattsburgh homicide