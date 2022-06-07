New type of vulture spotted nesting in Vermont for 1st time

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new type of vulture may be settling into the Green Mountain State.

In the spring of 2020, black vultures were spotted nesting in Vermont for the first time.

A local woman noticed them in a dilapidated barn in Burlington and documented it.

It’s the first documented nesting of black vultures here. The researcher says normally they nest farther south.

“They do this behavior called nest site sitting where they spend a lot of time around the nest site before they actually nest there. So that was my first cue into it. And I, I was like, hey, this is, this is pretty cool. I’ve never seen anything like this before and certainly didn’t expect it from a black vulture,” said Cynthia Crowley, who spotted the nesting black vultures.

She says there were tense moments for the fledgling family, though. The barn was a public safety risk, so the city ordered it torn down. Crowley says they were partly through the demolition when Vermont Fish & Wildlife intervened.

