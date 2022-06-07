North Country residents weigh in on new gun laws

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers under the age of 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The action comes less than three weeks after an 18-year-old gunned down 10 people in Buffalo and as the country since then has experienced a wave of gun violence. Reporter Kelly O’Brien spent the day talking to New Yorkers about the new laws and guns in America.

While some feel tightening gun restrictions is a good thing, others say it infringes on their Second Amendment rights.

“Way too strict, ridiculous,” said Reed Lawrence of Plattsburgh.

“I wish they would go a little farther with the gun legislation,” said James Votraw of Plattsburgh.

Many North Country residents we spoke to have similarly strong feelings about the new New York law. “I’d say there are a lot of problems in this country, guns being one of them,” said William Price of Peru.

“Eighteen-year-olds don’t need any kind of assault rifle like that,” Votraw said.

People like Troy Brooks say 21 seems like the right age because it gives a person more time to make mature decisions. “We got rules for alcohol. Back when I was younger, you could buy tobacco at 18 -- now, it’s 21. Same for alcohol,” he said.

Other provisions in the new laws strengthen the state’s red flag law, ban the sale of body armor except to people in certain jobs, require new guns to have technology making it easier to link bullets to weapons, require a license to buy semi-automatic rifles, and police to send all gun crime data to federal agencies.

Reed Lawrence says he and his family have been gun owners their whole lives. “It’s absurd. I don’t do anything wrong, you know? But now I’m a criminal because a bunch of idiots think taking guns away from us is going to make it safer, yet the guns have always been here,” he said.

But Votraw says more must be done to protect people. “People can have their hunting rifles and everything else, they don’t need something that rips people apart when they shoot them,” he said.

Price questions whether the new laws will change much. “Nobody enforces anything. So it’s, you know, more laws, and who is going to do anything about it?” he said. Price says something needs to be done to address the root of the problem and that can be done by voting. “Get out there and vote, elections have consequences.”

Gun shop owners we spoke with in Clinton, Essex, and Franklin Counties declined to share their thoughts on what the new law would mean for business but said they expect to learn more details in the coming weeks.

