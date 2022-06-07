Plan to treat invasive water plant in Lake Bomoseen put on hold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of strong opposition -- the effort to treat an invasive water plant in Lake Bomoseen -- has been put on pause.

A few months ago -- the Lake Bomoseen Association applied for a permit to use an herbicide called procellacor -- to manage milfoil. The move sparked controversy in Castleton -- involving protests and petitions.

Opponents say they’re worried the chemical could have unknown, long-term impacts -- on the lake’s health.

Now -- the association is asking the state to hold the application -- while they hear feedback from residents -- and research safety concerns.

Sam Drazin, the Interim Board President of the Lake Bomoseen Association says “hopefully the community understands that this is an opportunity for everybody to hopefully come back together and decide or engage in conversations on how best to move forward.”

The association says -- towards the end of the summer -- members will reevaluate whether to pursue the permit.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says procellacor has been used in 10 Vermont lakes since 2019 -- shortly after the new herbicide went on the market.

