Scott to sign housing bills in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott will travel to Randolph Tuesday afternoon to highlight efforts to bolster Vermont’s housing stock, a key element of the state’s efforts to attract new residents and workers.

The governor will be joined by legislative leaders and community members at Salisbury Square, a project to re-develop a vacant and blighted factory downtown. He will sign two bills that he says will together invest over $45 million in similar redevelopment efforts.

Last week, Scott visited a ground-beaking for a mixed-income development in Colchester that includes dedicated units to help those facing homelessness.

Related Story:

Colchester breaks ground on affordable housing

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.