Springfield residents on edge following fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say the body of man found along a roadside in Springfield Monday died of a gunshot wound. It comes after a string of shootings in town that have left residents on edge.

Just after noon Monday, Springfield Police received a report of what appeared to be a body on the side of a remote section of Greeley Road outside of downtown Springfield. Vermont State Police say the body was spotted by a resident who lives nearby.

Vermont State Police late Tuesday confirmed the man, who has not been identified, died of a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death is a homicide.

News of the death is not sitting well with residents like Joe Trombly. “Well yes, who wouldn’t be concerned as a citizen of the town,” he said. Trombly was born and raised in the area and says violence and crime seem to be on the rise, which he says is likely due to a variety of factors. “It’s hard to pinpoint but it has just progressively gotten worse over the years.”

So far this year, there have been a least five shootings in Springfield, including one on Union Street that took place in board daylight last month.

“Certainly, we are aware of those situations and it’s definitely a lead that our investigators are making sure they run down, as they would anything that may or may not be relevant to the case,” Silverman said.

Long-time residents like Michael Sargent say drug activity is a common theme that connects all the violence. “It’s everywhere. It’s in Windsor, it’s all over,” he said. And he says the police need to be doing more. “They got to buckle down harder.”

“It’s not the police. I think our police department is doing everything they possibly can do with the staff that they have,” Trombly said. He says poverty is more likely to blame, but he adds that his community has a lot to be proud of as well. “There are good things going on in Springfield. It’s not all bad.”

Police are releasing no additional details about their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police.

