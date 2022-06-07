Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip

Double-check your credit card for potential insurance coverage
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Summer is almost here and for many, travel is right around the corner. When it comes to those big-ticket trips, deciding on travel insurance can be a tough decision. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa spoke with Sara Rathner from NerdWallet about what she suggests and whether the added cost is worth it.

“A lot of travel insurance policies have actually added COVID specific coverage to many of their policies,” Rathner said. “And that’s a good thing because typically known problems like pandemics are not covered.”

She said that COVID-specific language gives you a little bit of extra protection if COVID is the reason your trip gets canceled or delayed or cut short.

NerdWallet also suggests if you are planning a very expensive trip and you’ve pre-paid for a lot of it, it could be worth looking into travel insurance. But first make sure your travel rewards credit card doesn’t already cover you and come with trip insurance.

“There’s still lots of flexibility when it comes to booking airfare, hotels and rental cars,” said Rathner. “You might be able to get your money back or reschedule without paying an extra fee.”

@2022 InvestigateTV

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Man found dead on Springfield roadside
Torin Ruggeri
Vermont man arrested for car theft in New Hampshire
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington Police investigate shooting at Roosevelt Park
Jamal Gauthier
New York man accused of selling drugs in Vermont
George Goins
Manhunt underway for Johnson shooting suspect

Latest News

A medical journal reports certain rectal cancer patients saw complete remission in a recent...
Report: Cancer trial delivers complete remission for all patients
sdf
Help Wanted: Camp counselors
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
North Country residents weigh in on new gun laws
George Goins
Manhunt underway for Johnson shooting suspect