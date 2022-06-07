BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain will overspread the region on Tuesday night before wrapping up on Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts will range from about a quarter to a half an inch of rain before tapering off by the start of the day on Wednesday. We’ll start the day with some clouds with sunshine returning in the afternoon. It will be slightly cooler and less windy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Another round of rain returns on Thursday. Showers will be likely through the morning and afternoon as another area of low pressure slides through. Skies will be cloudy with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the end of the work week on Friday with the chance of showers and highs in the mid 70s.

We’re watching the potential for more rain over the weekend. It looks like we start Saturday dry before more wet weather could impact the region by later in the day. We could see lingering showers on Sunday as well with high temperatures in the low 70s. After a chance of showers again on Monday, we start to dry out and warm up heading into the middle of next week. Skies will be partly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching the low 80s.

