BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Tuesday, everyone! We have been enjoying a streak of fine weather over the last few days, and we will keep that streak going through most of the day today. Then, a period of showery weather will begin, starting tonight. Rain will be on & off right through the weekend and into next week.

The area of high pressure that has given us lots of sunshine lately is moving away to the east. A frontal system will be moving in from the Midwest to take its place. That system will bring rain in, moving from west to east as we go through the late afternoon hours in northern NY, through the evening hours in VT and overnight into NH. There could be some locally heavy downpours overnight and possibly a rumble or two of thunder.

It will also be breezy out of the south today and early tonight ahead of the approaching system.

A few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, will linger into Wednesday morning, mainly in our southern-most areas. Then the rest of the day will be pretty decent with lots of sunshine.

Another system will move in on Thursday with some potentially heavy downpours.

It will stay unsettled after that, right through the weekend and into the start of next week. Each day will feature some sunshine, but also the chance for rain as small, fast-moving disturbances come through.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking all these moving parts to the forecast, and we will narrow down what you can expect each day. -Gary

