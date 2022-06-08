Advertisement

Candidates duke it out in N.Y. Gubernatorial Primary Debate

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBANY, NY. (WCAX) - Democratic candidates for New York state’s top seat -- faced off Tuesday-- ahead of this month’s primary election.

Congressman Tom Suozzi and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams -- debated why they should take Incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul’s job.

Hochul’s two challengers on stage -- criticized her for spending millions of taxpayer dollars on a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills -- and for her past backing from the National Rifle Association.

“I’ll address that NRA situation. That was a decade ago, judging what I’ve done, because a lot of people have evolved since I took that position. You know what we need? More people to evolve” said Hochul, a democrat running for New York Governor.

Williams and Suozzi also suggested -- Hochul is all talk and no action on crime and bail reform.

New York State’s democratic party says Hochul was the quote -- “clear winner” of Tuesday’s gubernatorial debate.

