CVU boys lax downs Midd, advances to D1 final

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Thje CVU boys lacrosse team avenged its only loss of the season, dominating Middlebury 12-3 in Monday’s semifinals to once again punch their ticket to the D1 state title game. The Redhawks will look to make it nine straight championships as they face Burr and Burton in the final for the third consecutive season.

