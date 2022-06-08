Democratic candidates debate for Vt. Secretary of State open seat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrats running for Vermont’s Secretary of State debated Tuesday night.

VTDigger hosted the debate with candidates, Representative Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, of Bradford, Montpelier City Clerk John Odum, and Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters. Each candidate answered questions related to Vermont elections and how they plan to make government procedures more accessible and understanding to the public.

“Right now Vermont needs stability and continuity in the secretary of state’s office. I am the only candidate that can hit the ground running and ill be ready to lead on day one” Said Winters, a democrat for Secretary of State.

“You get an outsider to come into the office really can shake things up and take some different approaches. What I am here is to hopefully convince you all that I am the next person in that line to do it.” John Odum, democrat for Secretary of State

“Now more than ever, electing champions of democracy is critical. I’m running for Vermont Secretary of State to ensure that all Vermonters can have their voices heard in Vermont elections” said Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, a democrat for Secretary of State

The republican and progressive candidates were not in attendance because there is only one person on the ballot for each party.

