Dental scams take a bite out of consumers’ wallets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Scammers are targeting your teeth. The Better Business Bureau reports it has seen an uptick in reports of fraud surrounding common cosmetic procedures like teeth whitening, Invisalign, veneers and other treatments.

The BBB says often people will follow an ad they see on social media that looks really promising great results. But after their credit card is charged, nothing happens.

Paula Fleming of the BBB says you should protect yourself by doing your homework.

“There are great opportunities out there to invest in your teeth and dental, but you have to do your research. Just don’t fall for pretty pictures and well-done videos online,” Fleming said.

You can start by reading reviews on the Better Business Bureau website.

If you do pay for a service online, use your credit card so you have a chance of getting the money back if it turns out to be a scam.

