Advertisement

Father drowns while saving son caught in rip current, officials say

A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a...
A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a rip current.(Willowpix via canva)
By WALA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Officials in Alabama said a man has died after trying to save his son, who was struggling in the water.

WALA reports a 17-year-old was caught in a rip current on June 4 around 7 p.m. near the Gulf State Park Saltwater Pavilion.

A Gulf Shores spokesperson said the teen was able to escape to safety, but his 49-year-old father drowned after rushing into the water to save him.

City officials said lifeguards had gone home for the day after 6:30 p.m.

The family was visiting the area from Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Goins
Manhunt underway for Johnson shooting suspect
File photo
Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’
Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a crime spree that...
Can you help police identify suspect in crime spree?
Police release name of victim in Springfield homicide
Springfield residents on edge following fatal shooting
A Richford man is in serious condition after crashing his motorcycle on Route 78 in Swanton.
Richford man hospitalized following motorcycle crash

Latest News

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations
Former Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise-File photo
Former Vt. trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Woman forced to give up dog due to emergency surgery bill
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert